Hong Kong shares open slightly higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began with fresh gains Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally, following another positive lead from Wall Street and Europe.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.49 percent, or 123.

63 points, to 25,470.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ticked up 0.09 percent, or 3.13 points, to 3,441.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.83 points, to 2,289.16.