UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Open With Big Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong shares open with big gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose more than one percent in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday as concerns about the impact of a proposed security law from China were overshadowed by a further opening up of economies around the world.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.07 percent, or 246.10 points, to 23,198.34.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.35 percent, or 9.93 points, to 2,827.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange climbed 0.49 percent, or 8.54 points, to 1,759.37.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

8 hours ago

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in ..

8 hours ago

Kuwait to restore normal life after May 30

8 hours ago

UAE Government: Over two million COVID-19 tests co ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.