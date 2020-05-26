Hong Kong shares open with big gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose more than one percent in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday as concerns about the impact of a proposed security law from China were overshadowed by a further opening up of economies around the world.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.07 percent, or 246.10 points, to 23,198.34.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.35 percent, or 9.93 points, to 2,827.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange climbed 0.49 percent, or 8.54 points, to 1,759.37.