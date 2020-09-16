Hong Kong shares open with fresh gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose in early trade Wednesday, extending their rally into a fourth day, following a positive lead from Wall Street as traders await the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The Hang Sang Index added 0.37 percent, or 91.20 points, to 24,823.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.51 points, to 3,293.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.16 percent, or 3.45 points, to 2,201.91.