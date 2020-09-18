UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Open With Gains

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong shares open with gains

Hong Kong, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began slightly higher on Friday but investors remain cautious following another negative day on Wall Street hit by worries about the global economic recovery.

The Hang Sang Index added 0.

17 percent, or 40.28 points, to 24,381.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, dipping 0.61 points to 3,269.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, inching up 0.25 points to 2,187.24.

