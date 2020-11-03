UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Open With Gains

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong shares open with gains

Hong Kong, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday's morning session on a strong note following a rally across Wall Street, the US in focus as voters go to the polls in the presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.

94 percent, or 229.55 points, to 24,689.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index put on 0.46 percent, or 14.69 points, to 3,239.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.38 percent, or 8.37 points, to 2,231.76.

Related Topics

Election Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

8 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

8 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

8 hours ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

8 hours ago

Germany top for Brexit bank relocations: Bundesban ..

8 hours ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.