Hong Kong shares open with gains

Hong Kong, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday's morning session on a strong note following a rally across Wall Street, the US in focus as voters go to the polls in the presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.

94 percent, or 229.55 points, to 24,689.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index put on 0.46 percent, or 14.69 points, to 3,239.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.38 percent, or 8.37 points, to 2,231.76.