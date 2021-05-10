UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Open With Gains

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 09:40 AM

Hong Kong shares open with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened higher Monday as investor concerns about an expected surge in inflation were soothed by data last week showing far fewer US jobs than expected were created last month.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.58 percent, or 166.34 points, to 28,776.99.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.14 percent, or 4.72 points, to 3,423.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched up 0.09 percent, or 1.96 points, to 2,241.64.

