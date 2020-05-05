Hong Kong shares open with gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of business Tuesday as bargain-buying after the previous day's steep losses offset data showing the city's economy suffered its worst contraction on record in the first quarter.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.60 percent, or 141.97 points, to 23,755.77.

Markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday.