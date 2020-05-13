UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Open With Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday morning on the back foot following a sell-off on Wall Street, hit by growing worries that the easing of lockdown measures around the world will spark a fresh wave of virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.55 percent, or 134.01 points, to 24,111.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.30 percent, or 8.60 points, to 2,882.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also lost 0.30 percent, or 5.44 points, to 1,805.30.

