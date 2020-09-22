UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Open With More Losses

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong shares open with more losses

Hong Kong, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday morning with more losses following a heavy sell-off in New York and Europe, fuelled by worries about the reimposition of some lockdown measures in some countries in response to a fresh wave of virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.46 percent, or 111.02 points, to 23,839.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.79 percent, or 26.27 points, to 3,290.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.81 percent, or 17.86 points, to 2,190.44.

Related Topics

Exchange Europe China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong New York Stocks

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

10 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

8 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

8 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.