Hong Kong shares open with more losses

Hong Kong, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday morning with more losses following a heavy sell-off in New York and Europe, fuelled by worries about the reimposition of some lockdown measures in some countries in response to a fresh wave of virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.46 percent, or 111.02 points, to 23,839.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.79 percent, or 26.27 points, to 3,290.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.81 percent, or 17.86 points, to 2,190.44.