Hong Kong Shares Open With Small Loss

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong shares open with small loss

Hong Kong, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged down at the open on Thursday following two days of gains and following losses on Wall Street, with hopes the worst of the virus is passed offset by worries over its long-term economic impact.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 16.67 points, to 24,120.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.06 percent, or 1.67 points, to 2,876.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.14 percent, or 2.42 points, to 1,792.70.

