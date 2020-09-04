Hong Kong shares plunge at open

Hong Kong, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the open of trade Friday, tracking a painful sell-off on Wall Street, where investors cashed out on fears over high valuations following a sharp rise in recent months.

The Hang Sang Index sank 1.35 percent, or 338.80 points, to 24,668.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.43 percent, or 48.57 points, to 3,336.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dived 1.93 percent, or 44.63 points, to 2,257.18.