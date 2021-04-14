UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Rally At Open

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Wednesday sharply higher following another record-breaking close on Wall Street as traders shrugged off a spike in US inflation.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.

05 percent, or 299.30 points, to 28,796.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.55 points to 3,397.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.05 percent, or 1.00 points, to 2,188.56.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

