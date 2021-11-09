Hong Kong shares rally at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started with healthy gains on Tuesday morning thanks to a rebound in tech firms and following yet another record performance on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.

76 percent, or 189.05 points, to 24,952.82.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 percent, or 8.48 points, to 3,507.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.20 percent, or 4.75 points, to 2,422.73.