Hong Kong Shares Rise At Open

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong shares rise at open

Hong Kong, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started with more gains Friday morning following another record performance on Wall Street, with hopes for a US stimulus deal providing some support.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

31 percent, or 83.09 points, to 26,811.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.16 percent, or 5.41 points, to 3,436.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.25 percent, or 5.66 points, to 2,284.76.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

