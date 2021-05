Hong Kong, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning following two days of steep losses, with trading activity limited owing to a holiday in mainland Chinese markets.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.28 percent, or 80.61 points, to 28,438.15.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.