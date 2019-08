(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks sank in the morning session Monday, as fears of a US-China trade war spiked following President Donald Trump's vow to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.89 percent, or 777.86 points, to 26,140.72.