Hong Kong shares sink at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks dropped more than one percent at the open Friday on fears about China-US tensions after Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference later in the day on the latest developments.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.52 percent, or 351.65 points, to 22,781.11.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.37 percent, or 10.64 points, to 2835.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange shed 0.29 percent, or 5.18 points, to 1,764.52.