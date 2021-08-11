Hong Kong shares start lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday morning following a tepid lead from Wall Street and as profit-takers moved in after a healthy two-day run-up, with eyes now on the release of US inflation data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.43 percent, or 113.88 points, to 26,491.74.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.10 percent, or 3.39 points, to 3,526.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.06 percent, or 1.53 points, to 2,482.26.