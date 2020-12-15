Hong Kong shares start marginally higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday with slight gains following a weak lead from Wall Street, with investors awaiting the release of key Chinese economic data.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

11 percent, or 29.41 points, to 26,418.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 percent, or 2.54 points, to 3,366.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also dipped 0.08 percent, or 1.76 points, to 2,245.94.