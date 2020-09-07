Hong Kong shares start on back foot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Monday morning, extending last week's retreat, following fresh demonstrations in the city.

The Hang Sang Index dropped 0.30 percent, or 74.43 points, to 24,621.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.16 percent, or 5.45 points, to 3,349.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.08 percent, or 1.81 points, to 2,288.69.