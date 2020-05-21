Hong Kong shares start on front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Thursday, building on the week's gains that have been fuelled by optimism over the gradual reopening of economies around the world.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

53 percent, or 128.96 points, to 24,528.91.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.24 percent, or 6.98 points, to 2,890.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange added 0.37 percent, or 6.62 points, to 1,812.47.