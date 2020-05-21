UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Start On Front Foot

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:00 AM

Hong Kong shares start on front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Thursday, building on the week's gains that have been fuelled by optimism over the gradual reopening of economies around the world.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

53 percent, or 128.96 points, to 24,528.91.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.24 percent, or 6.98 points, to 2,890.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange added 0.37 percent, or 6.62 points, to 1,812.47.

Related Topics

World Exchange Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

6 hours ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

7 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

7 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

7 hours ago

UN Mideast envoy urges Israel to abandon threat to ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.