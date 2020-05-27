Hong Kong shares start slightly higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Wednesday, extending gains into a third day as traders continue to put the easing of global lockdowns above China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

56 percent, or 130.48 points, to 23,515.14.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 0.77 points to 2,847.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange edged up 0.12 percent, or 2.21 points, to 1,791.73.