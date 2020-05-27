UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Start Slightly Higher

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong shares start slightly higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Wednesday, extending gains into a third day as traders continue to put the easing of global lockdowns above China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

56 percent, or 130.48 points, to 23,515.14.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 0.77 points to 2,847.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange edged up 0.12 percent, or 2.21 points, to 1,791.73.

Related Topics

Exchange Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Cloudy, humid weather expected for coming days

7 hours ago

Chinese President calls for long-term perspective ..

7 hours ago

Kuwait reports 608 new COVID-19 infections, seven ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1931 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

11 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.