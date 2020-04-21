Hong Kong shares start slightly lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, extending the previous day's losses on profit-taking following a recent rally, while investors keep tabs on developments in the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.34 percent, or 82.18 points, to 24,247.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.36 percent, or 10.32 points, to 2,842.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.39 percent, or 6.95 points, to 1,760.91.