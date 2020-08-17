UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Start With Gains

Mon 17th August 2020

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Monday morning but investors remain cautious after China-US trade talks set for the weekend were postponed, while US lawmakers are still struggling to hammer out a new stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.12 percent, or 29.27 points, to 25,212.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.41 percent, or 13.80 points, to 3,373.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.30 percent, or 6.68 points, to 2,250.85.

