Hong Kong Shares Start With Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:50 AM

Hong Kong shares start with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked Monday off on a positive note, boosted by hopes that coronavirus infections are beginning to plateau.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.51 percent, or 123.56 points, to 24,503.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.07 percent, or 1.91 points, to 2,840.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.17 percent, or 3.02 points, to 1,753.30.

