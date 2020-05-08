UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Start With Gains

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose again in the opening minutes of trade Friday as investors looked past more bleak US jobs data and focused on the gradual lifting of virus-induced lockdowns that have hammered the world economy.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.89 percent, or 212.73 points, to 24,193.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.39 percent, or 11.18 points, to 2,882.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.48 percent, or 8.61 points, to 1,796.83.

