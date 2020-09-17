Hong Kong shares start with losses

Hong Kong, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks dipped at the open Thursday with traders concerned about a lack of movement in US stimulus talks after the head of the Federal Reserve stressed the need for more cash to boost the struggling economy.

The Hang Sang Index fell 0.20 percent, or 49.22 points, to 24,676.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 0.20 percent, or 6.60 points, to 3,277.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.28 percent, or 6.06 points, to 2,179.17.