Hong Kong shares start with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday following recent gains and as investors fret over signs of a possible second wave of infections in parts of Asia.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.

99 percent, or 244.06 points, to 24,358.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.14 percent, or 4.14 points, to 2,890.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.43 points to 1,804.31.