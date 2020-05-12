UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Start With Losses

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong shares start with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday following recent gains and as investors fret over signs of a possible second wave of infections in parts of Asia.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.

99 percent, or 244.06 points, to 24,358.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.14 percent, or 4.14 points, to 2,890.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.43 points to 1,804.31.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Asia

Recent Stories

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

6 hours ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

7 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

7 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

7 hours ago

16,502 from 126 nationalities joining &#039;UAE Vo ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.