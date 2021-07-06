Hong Kong shares suffer fresh losses by close

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses into a fifth day as traders grow concerned about China's crackdown on the country's tech giants.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

25 percent, or 70.64 points, to 28,072.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.11 percent, or 4.06 points, to 3,530.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.32 percent, or 7.81 points, to 2,406.59.