Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks suffered deep losses Friday, in line with a worldwide sell-off as traders worry an extended rally fuelled by recovery hopes may have run too far, and as fears mount about a second wave of US virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.30 percent, or 317.37 points, to 24,162.78.