Hong Kong shares tumble at open

Hong Kong, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks plunged almost two percent in the first few minutes of Friday morning, in line with a drop on Wall Street and across Asia fuelled by increasing worries that an expected global economic recovery will fan inflation.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.95 percent, or 569.65 points, to 28,667.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.15 percent, or 40.18 points, to 3,463.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.50 percent, or 34.40 points, to 2,260.27.