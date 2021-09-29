Hong Kong shares tumble at start of trade

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell at the open of trade on Wednesday following hefty losses on Wall Street fuelled by growing concerns about inflation and a possible US debt default.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.

91 percent, or 223.68 points, to 24,276.71.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.80 percent, or 28.70 points, to 3,573.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also retreated 0.80 percent, or 19.34 points, to 2,382.86.