Hong Kong, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares went into the break slightly lower Friday as profit-takers moved in after a week-long surge, with investors keeping track of the US presidential vote count.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.18 percent, or 46.41 points, to 25,649.51.