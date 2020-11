(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed the morning session on a positive note Tuesday, extending a rally from last week on news of a successful coronavirus vaccine trial that could see a treatment rolled out this year.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.72 percent, or 186.41 points, to 26,202.58.