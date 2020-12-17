UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Up At Start Of Trade

Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong shares up at start of trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with fresh gains Thursday morning following a broadly healthy lead from New York as US lawmakers inch towards agreeing a new stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

56 percent, or 148.15 points, to 26,608.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, edging up 0.29 points to 3.367.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.10 percent, or 2.33 points, to 2,246.18.

