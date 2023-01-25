UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Ship Sinks Off Japan's Southwest Coast, 9 Missing

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Hong Kong ship sinks off Japan's southwest coast, 9 missing

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :At least nine people are missing after a cargo ship sank off the coast of the southwestern province of Japan late Tuesday night.

The Japan Coast Guard said a cargo ship with 22 crew members, including 14 Chinese and eight Burmese, sunk off the coast of southwestern Nagasaki province.

So far, 13 people have been rescued while an intensive search for nine others is going on.

The Hong Kong-registered 6,551-ton Jintian made a "distress call" via a satellite phone around 11:15 p.

m. local time (1415GMT), about 110 kilometers (68 miles) west of the Danjo Islands, the coast guard said.

It was a private vessel, sailing nearby, that rescued the first four crew members. The vessel later "alerted the coast guard that the crew members had been able to transfer to lifeboats before the ship sank," Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported.

The crew informed the coast guard that their ship had "tilted and is flooding."

Related Topics

China Nagasaki Japan P

Recent Stories

PM to visit Rahim Yar Khan today

PM to visit Rahim Yar Khan today

1 minute ago
 Islamabad police produce Fawad Chaudhary before co ..

Islamabad police produce Fawad Chaudhary before court

19 minutes ago
 MENA IPO Summit discusses ESG awareness

MENA IPO Summit discusses ESG awareness

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th January 2023

2 hours ago
 4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating ..

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.