UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong, Singapore To Review Launch Date Of COVID-19 Air Travel Bubble

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Hong Kong, Singapore to review launch date of COVID-19 Air Travel Bubble

SOUEL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Thursday that it will review the target date of inaugural flights under the Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble (ATB) with the Singapore government in early July.

A spokesman for the HKSAR government said that subsequent to the announcement on May 17 about deferral of the inaugural flights under the ATB, the two governments have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 epidemic situation in both places, including the effectiveness of anti-epidemic measures implemented by the Singapore government in response to the latest outbreak.

Both governments considered that it was prudent to keep the developments under review to ensure the epidemic situation is sufficiently stable before deciding in early July on the way forward for the ATB, the spokesman said.

The spokesman stressed that both governments remain strongly committed to launching the ATB with a view to resuming air travel between the two regional aviation hubs and international cities in a gradual and orderly manner under a set of stringent public health protocols.

Hong Kong and Singapore decided on May 17 to postpone the inaugural flights under the ATB scheduled for May 26 due to an escalating COVID-19 epidemic in Singapore.

Under the ATB, travelers from the two sides, who have tested negative for COVID-19, are exempted from mandatory quarantine and Hong Kong travelers must be fully vaccinated 14 days before their departure.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Singapore May July From Government

Recent Stories

53 seconds ago

Police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala Y ..

10 minutes ago

Chinese goods anchor of stability amid global infl ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Rebuffs Criticism of Taking Plane to ..

4 minutes ago

PITB & Livestock to Revamp SPMS 9211 System benefi ..

24 minutes ago

Thousands strike in Greece over labour reform

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.