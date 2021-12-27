UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stock Exchange Closed For Holiday

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stock exchange closed for holiday

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Hong Kong stock exchange was closed Monday for a public holiday.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th December 2021

14 minutes ago
 Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Eg ..

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Egyptian civilisation

8 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes world’s leading fo ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes world’s leading football personalities to 16th D ..

9 hours ago
 RTA announces new office, service hours as of Mond ..

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

10 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street, adjacent ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.