Hong Kong Stock Exchange Closed For Holiday
Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:20 AM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Hong Kong stock exchange was closed Monday for a public holiday.
