Hong Kong stocks battered in morning session

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares plunged again in Friday's morning session as world markets were sent into meltdown by fears over the coronavirus outbreak that has threatened to plunge the global economy into recession.

The Hang Seng Index dived 5.78 percent, or 1,404.79 points to 22,904.28 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 3.32 percent, or 97.11 points, to 2,826.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 3.54 percent, or 64.44 points, to 1,754.12..