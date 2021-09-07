Hong Kong stocks begin day on positive note

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending a general advance in recent weeks fuelled by recovery hopes and easing concerns about China's regulatory crackdown.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 43.59 points, to 26,207.22.

The Shanghai Composite was flat, inching 0.15 points lower to 3,621.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also hardly moved, ticking down 0.55 points to 2,462.81.