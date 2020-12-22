Hong Kong stocks begin day with losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning, extending losses into a third day as investors fret over surging virus infections around the world and the imposition of lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.17 percent, or 45.90 points, to 26,260.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.28 percent, or 9.60 points, to 3,410.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.35 percent, or 8.15 points, to 2,296.83.