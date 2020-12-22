UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Begin Day With Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks begin day with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning, extending losses into a third day as investors fret over surging virus infections around the world and the imposition of lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.17 percent, or 45.90 points, to 26,260.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.28 percent, or 9.60 points, to 3,410.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.35 percent, or 8.15 points, to 2,296.83.

