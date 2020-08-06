Hong Kong stocks begin higher

Hong Kong, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Thursday boosted by vaccine hopes, while there was still optimism US lawmakers would hammer out a stimulus deal.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

39 percent, or 98.90 points, to 25,201.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 percent, or 3,20 points, to 3,380.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.92 points to 2,391.85.