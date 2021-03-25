Hong Kong stocks begin on back foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Thursday with another round of losses following a sell-off on Wall Street and with investors concerned about the suspension of the city's Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine rollout.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.04 percent, or 290.06 points, to 27,628.08.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.36 percent, or 11.99 points, to 3,355.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.57 percent, or 12.33 points, to 2,154.43.