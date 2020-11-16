Hong Kong stocks begin on front foot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with gains Monday morning following a healthy lead from Wall Street thanks to vaccine hopes and after officials working for US President-elect Joe Biden said they did not intend to impose a nationwide lockdown despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 percent, or 205.21 points, to 26,362.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.47 percent, or 15.52 points, to 3,325.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.39 percent, or 8.86 points, to 2,277.53.