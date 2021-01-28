UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Begin Sharply Lower

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks begin sharply lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks tanked in the first few minutes of trade Thursday following a rout on Wall Street, with investors fretting that markets are in line for a correction after a lengthy rally.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.31 percent, or 382.68 points, to 28,914.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.08 percent, or 38.67 points, to 3,534.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.44 percent, or 34.84 points, to 2,386.08.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

9 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

9 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

9 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

9 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.