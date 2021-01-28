Hong Kong stocks begin sharply lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks tanked in the first few minutes of trade Thursday following a rout on Wall Street, with investors fretting that markets are in line for a correction after a lengthy rally.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.31 percent, or 382.68 points, to 28,914.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.08 percent, or 38.67 points, to 3,534.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.44 percent, or 34.84 points, to 2,386.08.