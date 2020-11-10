Hong Kong stocks begin with big gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged again Tuesday following news that a virus vaccine had proved to be hugely effective.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.76 percent, or 457.87 points, to 26,474.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.41 percent, or 13.89 points, to 3,387.62, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.07 percent, or 1.70 points, to 2,331.76.