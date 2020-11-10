UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Begin With Big Gains

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged again Tuesday following news that a virus vaccine had proved to be hugely effective.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.76 percent, or 457.87 points, to 26,474.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.41 percent, or 13.89 points, to 3,387.62, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.07 percent, or 1.70 points, to 2,331.76.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

