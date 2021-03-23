UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Begin With Gains

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning following a positive start to the week in New York as US treasury bond yields eased, tempering recent investor anxiety about a possible future hike in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.42 percent, or 122.68 points, to 29,008.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ticked up 0.06 percent, or 1.90 points, to 3,445.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched down 0.14 points to 2,222.58.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

