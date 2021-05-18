Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on the front foot Tuesday morning as economic recovery optimism helped traders look past rising virus infections in parts of Asia.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

87 percent, or 243.94 points, to 28,438.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.09 percent, or 3.03 points, to 3,520.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.54 points to 2,319.80.