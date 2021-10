(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares opened on a positive note Wednesday morning following a strong lead from Wall Street, while investors continue to keep a troubled eye on developments in the China Evergrande crisis.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.64 percent, or 155.05 points, to 24,259.20.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.