Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Tuesday as economic recovery optimism returned to the fore, though traders remain on edge over the prospect of the end to central banks' vast monetary support.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.23 percent, or 56.72 points, to 24,274.75.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.22 points to 3,451.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.19 percent, or 5.82 points, to 2,473.89